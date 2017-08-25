Lottery Winner Faces Perils, Depression Says Celeb Psychologist Dr. Jenn

Lottery Winner Faces Perils, Depression Says Celeb Shrink Dr. Jenn

Mavis Wanczyk is $336 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot, but she now must navigate a treacherous minefield, and a few false steps can lead to disaster ... so says TV psychologist Dr. Jenn.

Jenn says the thrill of winning actually goes away pretty quick and winners ultimately are not happier than they were before they hit the jackpot.

Dr. Jenn says the gold standard for her is a couple that kept their newfound wealth a secret, which then raises the question ... what's the point? She answers that.