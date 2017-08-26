Steve Harvey Wins Mayweather vs. McGregor, Better Seat Than LeBron & Diddy

Steve Harvey Better Seat Than LeBron, Diddy ... at Floyd vs. Conor Fight

Who's the REAL winner of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor?

Not Floyd. Not Conor. Nope ... it's STEVE HARVEY!

Fight fans were blowing up social media during the bout ... trying to figure out how Steve had pulled a better ringside seat than mega-stars like LeBron James and Diddy.

Well, we might have the answer -- partially.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Ari Emanuel, the head of talent agency WME-IMG, got 250 tickets to dole out to celebs for the super-fight -- and we're told Ari and co. had a tough time deciding who got the sweetest set-ups for May-Mac.

Turns out Steve's way high up on the food chain -- and we could tell he was having the time of his life in his primo seat.

Especially cause he didn't have to announce the winner.