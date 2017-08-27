Mayweathe/McGregor Fight Celebs Give Big Thumbs Up!!!

Mayweather McGregor Fight, Celebrities Give Big Thumbs Up!!!

There were hundreds of celebrities at T-Mobile in Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather battle Conor McGregor, and all but one had nothing but praise.

David Charvet, Carl Frampton. Sharon Osbourne, Tony Robbins, Paul Mitchell, A-Rod, J-Lo and Andre Berto had nothing but good things to say about the 10 rounder.

The only criticism came from Big Boy ... and he was not alone in what he felt was lacking.

All in all ... everyone had an awesome time, especially since most of the celebs got great seats for free.