Shannon Sharpe 'So Disappointed' In Jim Brown, Kaepernick Comments Hurt Bad

Shannon Sharpe says he "1,000% wholeheartedly disagrees" with every word Jim Brown said about Colin Kaepernick ... telling TMZ Sports he's incredibly disappointed in the NFL Hall of Famer.

As we previously reported, Jim spoke out AGAINST Colin's national anthem protest -- saying he would never disrespect the anthem by taking a knee -- and told Colin he needs to choose whether he wants to be an activist or a football player.

The comments DEFINITELY didn't sit well with Shannon -- the co-host of FS1's "Undisputed" says it hurts that someone as well respected as Brown would throw shade at someone trying to stand up for black people.

Sharpe also said he didn't realize there was a right and wrong way to protest -- and referenced the famous '67 Cleveland Summit, where stars like Brown, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more banded together to support Ali's refusal to be drafted into the U.S. military.

"I'm sure they told him in 1967 when he called that Summit, I'm sure they said it wasn't the right way."

"I'm so, SO disappointed in him."