Chris Paul Donates $75,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Chris Paul is putting his money where his mouth is -- writing $75,000 in checks to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The NBA star -- who was just traded to the Houston Rockets -- heeded charity calls from both J.J. Watt and Kevin Hart.
Watt confirmed CP3 donated $50k to the Houston Flood Relief Fund -- putting the NFL star over his initial fundraising goal of $500,000.
Kevin Hart had also challenged celebs to donate to the American Red Cross -- and Paul stepped up with a $25,000 donation.
Together, J.J. and Kev have raised more than $850k toward flood relief.
Good work, fellas.