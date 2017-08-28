TMZ

Chris Paul Donates $75,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

8/28/2017 4:10 PM PDT

Breaking News

Chris Paul is putting his money where his mouth is -- writing $75,000 in checks to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. 

The NBA star -- who was just traded to the Houston Rockets -- heeded charity calls from both J.J. Watt and Kevin Hart

Watt confirmed CP3 donated $50k to the Houston Flood Relief Fund -- putting the NFL star over his initial fundraising goal of $500,000. 

Kevin Hart had also challenged celebs to donate to the American Red Cross -- and Paul stepped up with a $25,000 donation. 

Together, J.J. and Kev have raised more than $850k toward flood relief. 

Good work, fellas. 

