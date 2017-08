Miss BumBum Save the Rear Forest!

Miss BumBum Contestants Bound to Trees ... for the Amazon, Of Course

Here are the Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 contestants gagged and bound to trees -- but it's for a good cause ... and not the one running around your head.

The models posed to raise Amazon awareness on the heels of Brazil's President giving mining companies access to a nature reserve in the rain forest.

This seems like a peaceful protest we can all get behind.

Sexy, cultural and totally relevant for the times. The ladies of Miss BumBum ... always making their country proud. Rope burn be damned!