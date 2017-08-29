Olympic Runner Found Dead In Arizona Swimming Pool

Breaking News

Olympic runner David Torrence -- who made the finals in the 5,000 meter race in the '16 Games -- was found dead at the bottom of a pool at an Arizona apartment complex.

The 31-year-old grew up in L.A. -- but competed internationally for Peru. In fact, he set the Peru record for the fastest mile in 2017 with a time of 3 minutes 53 seconds.

Torrence's body was found around 7:30 AM on Monday morning. Unclear what happened. Cops are investigating.

The runner had moved from L.A. to Arizona a few weeks ago to train for more races.

Story developing ...