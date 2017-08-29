Neil deGrasse Tyson Here's What I Meant About Harvey

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Here's What I Meant About Hurricane Harvey

EXCLUSIVE

Neil deGrasse Tyson is walking back his confusing comments about Hurricane Harvey that infuriated meteorologists and climate scientists.

We got America's most famous astrophysicist Monday night in NYC and we asked him about last week's tweet as Houston braced for Hurricane Harvey's catastrophic storm and flooding.

Neil said, "Don't see much denial of (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) climate scientists who have predicted Hurricane Harvey's devastating path into Texas." Problem is ... Neil in one tweet confused the job of a climate scientist. He explains how he got it wrong.

But in true Neil form, he takes shots at global warming deniers.