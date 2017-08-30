Johnny Manziel's Fiancee He's Not Giving Up ... After Failed CFL Workout

It seemed to be just another normal night out for Johnny Manziel on Tuesday -- despite reports that he got the cold shoulder from a CFL team following a workout last week.

Johnny, his sister and his fiancee, Bre Tiesi, hit up Catch in West Hollywood for some takeout -- hours before news broke that Manziel had a private workout for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

According to reports, the Canadian Football League team passed on Johnny -- with one source telling TSN there were "too many red flags" with the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Manziel is not giving up -- according to his fiancee. When we saw Bre at the Mayweather fight over the weekend (after the workout) she told us Johnny was doing "great" and continuing his football comeback.