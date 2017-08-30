TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee He's Not Giving Up ... After Failed CFL Workout

8/30/2017 9:55 AM PDT

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee: He's Not Giving Up After Failed CFL Workout

EXCLUSIVE

It seemed to be just another normal night out for Johnny Manziel on Tuesday -- despite reports that he got the cold shoulder from a CFL team following a workout last week. 

Johnny, his sister and his fiancee, Bre Tiesi, hit up Catch in West Hollywood for some takeout -- hours before news broke that Manziel had a private workout for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. 

According to reports, the Canadian Football League team passed on Johnny -- with one source telling TSN there were "too many red flags" with the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

Manziel is not giving up -- according to his fiancee. When we saw Bre at the Mayweather fight over the weekend (after the workout) she told us Johnny was doing "great" and continuing his football comeback. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web