Hurricane Harvey Animal Owners Live with Pets To Comfort Them

Hurricane Harvey, Animal Owners Live With Pets to Comfort Them

EXCLUSIVE

Lisa Rogers is living in a leaky trailer on top of a hill so she can give comfort to one of her beloved rescue horses.

Lisa runs Amazing Grace Acres Equine Rescue & Rehab. Among her brood ... 12 horses, 2 donkeys, 1 mule, 1 pony, 1 potbellied pig, 22 cats and 3 dogs. All of the animals are with her as she tries to figure out her next move.

A significant portion of the rescue effort is now being devoted to saving and caring for displaced animals.

The photo below is Billy Hutson from Austin who came to Houston to help rescue animals.