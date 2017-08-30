Hurricane Harvey No Tortoise Left Behind

Tortoise Rescued in Houston During Harvey Relief Efforts

Rescue efforts in Houston are in full swing ... and, no, people aren't forgetting the 4-legged victims.

This tortoise was rescued Wednesday on a tugboat by Aaron Jayjack during historic flooding in the city. He looks a bit discombobulated ... albeit safely aboard and secure.

As we reported ... Harvey will have an enormous impact on pets as they become displaced and separated from their homes and owners.

This big guy might be a shell of his former self after the storm ... but at least he isn't turnt up in the water.