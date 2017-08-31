'Stone Cold' Steve Austin I Spoke with Ric Flair ... He's Laughing Again!

Breaking News
Ric Flair is doing so well in his recovery, he's now taking phone calls from his famous wrestler friends ... including Stone Cold Steve Austin who says the two had a great convo earlier this week!
"All I can say is that I had a great conversation for about 5 minutes and we were both laughing," Austin said Wednesday on Sean Waltman's "X-Pac 12360" podcast .
Steve says Flair's still got a ways to go after undergoing major surgery for multiple organ issues -- but the fact he's got his personality back is a huge deal.
Stone Cold also says he's confident Flair will fight through this because he's one of the toughest people he's ever met ... and he explains why.