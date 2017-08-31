TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin I Spoke with Ric Flair ... He's Laughing Again!

8/31/2017 3:11 PM PDT

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin: I Spoke with Ric Flair, He's Laughing Again!

Breaking News

Ric Flair is doing so well in his recovery, he's now taking phone calls from his famous wrestler friends ... including Stone Cold Steve Austin who says the two had a great convo earlier this week!

"All I can say is that I had a great conversation for about 5 minutes and we were both laughing," Austin said Wednesday on Sean Waltman's "X-Pac 12360" podcast . 

Steve says Flair's still got a ways to go after undergoing major surgery for multiple organ issues -- but the fact he's got his personality back is a huge deal. 

Stone Cold also says he's confident Flair will fight through this because he's one of the toughest people he's ever met ... and he explains why.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web