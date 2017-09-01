Jas Prince Springs Into Action Amid Price Gouging Water in Houston

Jas Prince Springs Into Action Combats Water Price Gouging in Houston

EXCLUSIVE

Jas Prince is pissed at scumbags trying to profit off Hurricane Harvey ... so he's stepping in with a HUGE donation.

The Houston-native is donating 20,000 cases of water to victims affected by the catastrophic floods. The music honcho -- along with his partners Chris Kotz and Vivian K. Gomez -- own a natural water company called Honey Water.

Jas sprung into action after TMZ reported a Best Buy store and other retailers were caught selling packs of water at obscene prices ... as high as $42.

Best Buy has since apologized, but Jas is still furious ... telling TMZ, "It's f****** ridiculous that people instead of coming together to help one another are trying to profit from such a heartbreaking disaster. That doesn't sit well with me and I won't allow that in my city."

IF you're thinking Jas' gesture is a mere marketing ploy, don't.

You can't buy Honey Water in the U.S. ... only in Canada.