Taylor Swift Always a Bridesmaid

Taylor Swift Carries Back of Friend's Wedding Dress as Bridesmaid in Martha's Vineyard

Taylor Swift might not venture out in public very often these days, but she's proving she's just like the rest of us in one way -- she'll always show up for a friend's wedding.

Taylor was spotted out for the first time in months Saturday, carrying the back of her friend Abigail's wedding dress as they arrived at the church in Martha's Vineyard. We're told Tay's in a wine red dress like the rest of the bridesmaids, and the ceremony's going on right now.

It's been a crazy few weeks for Swift -- a victory in her butt groping case, a new song, and a reheated feud with Kanye -- but she still hadn't come out of hiding ... until now.

She was also a bridesmaid -- the maid of honor to be exact -- at her friend Britany's wedding in February 2016.

Seems to be her thing.