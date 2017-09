MLK's Youngest Son Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt On Dreamers

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Youngest Son: Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt on Dreamers

Martin Luther King Jr.'s son has not joined the chorus of Trump haters in the wake of his Dreamers punt.

We got MLK's youngest son, Dexter King, at LAX, assuming he'd rag on the Prez for saying he has "great love" for the Dreamers. Quite the opposite ... he wants to cut Trump a break.

Dexter's patience has a time limit, but for now, he's taking Trump at his word.