Vegas Police Org. Rips Michael Bennett, Offended By 'False Racist' Accusations

Nevada's largest police interest group is calling out Michael Bennett -- demanding the NFL take immediate action against the NFL star for "falsely" claiming they racially profiled him.

The president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association fired off a letter to NFL commish Roger Goodell -- saying:

"On behalf of the rank and file members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, I request that you conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action, into Michael Bennett's obvious false allegations against our officers."

"While the NFL may condone Bennett's disrespect for our American Flag, and everything it symbolizes, we hope the League will not ignore Bennett's false accusations against our police officers."

The LVPPA insists the officers involved in the August 27 incident had "reasonable suspicion" to believe Bennett may have been involved in a possible shooting investigation ... and they acted appropriately.

The Org. says Bennett's claims that he was detained only because he's a "black man in the wrong place at the wrong time" is "offensive to the men and women of law enforcement."

The LVPPA is calling on Roger Goodell to punish Bennett as a result.