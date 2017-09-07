Tony Romo & Jerry Jones: The Steakhouse Reunion

EXCLUSIVE
Reunited and it feels so goooood!
Tony Romo and Jerry Jones were back on the same team Wednesday night -- hanging out together at a Dallas steakhouse ... and TMZ Sports has the pic!
Here's the thing ... our Dallas sources tell us Romo and Jones arrived to Nick & Sam's separately with different parties -- but immediately noticed each other and had a friendly hello.
The best part ... it was Jerry who went to Tony's table to say hi -- and the two joked around like old friends.
No, Jerry didn't pick up Tony's bill -- he can afford it himself with the $127 MILLION he made during his run with the Cowboys.