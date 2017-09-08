Bobby Brown No Free Moonwalk Lessons!!! (I Forget How to Do It)

Bobby Brown Forgot How to Moonwalk, Still Claims He Taught Michael Jackson

EXCLUSIVE

Bobby Brown can reminisce about teaching Michael Jackson to moonwalk, allegedly ... but that's about it.

We got the R&B legend outside the Dream Hotel in Hollywood Thursday night where our photog went looking for a freebie -- a dance lesson from the man who this week claimed he taught MJ the iconic move.

By the way, Bobby's story is highly disputed. Michael's own sister, La Toya Jackson﻿, says it was Shalamar member Jeffrey Daniel, and there's video proof to support that.

In any event, Bobby ain't quite ready to live out that alleged part of his glory days. The other takeaway here -- do NOT ask him about "Dancing with the Stars."