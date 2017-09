Kim Kardashian Wet & Shredded

Kim Kardashian Gets Wet and Shredded for Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is going to pieces ... and we should all stand up and applaud.

Clearly bringing her "A" game to Fashion Week, Kim strutted out of her NYC hotel Thursday night baring her midriff, legs and a healthy amount of cleavage ... all courtesy of a little black dress that was shredded in all the right places.

The wet head look is pretty damn sexy too -- hope she doesn't catch cold though.

Best expectant mom style. Ever? She's in the running.

Tear it up, Kim!