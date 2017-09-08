Kris Jenner Keeps Scott Disick On Hand

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Lock Arms, Hold Hands Arriving to Kendall's Award Show

Kris Jenner's still super tight with her daughter's ex ... and she looks really happy about it.

Kris and Scott Disick arrived in style together at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in NYC Friday night -- practically joined at the hip -- to watch Kendall accept the Fashion Icon of the Decade award.

The 2 showed up arm in arm and later held hands on their way in. It just goes to show -- despite all of Scott's drinking, drugs and womanizing ... business is business for Kris.

Besides, Kourtney and Scott are cool now ... sort of.