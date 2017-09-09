Kanye West Chills in L.A. As Kim Kardashian Slays at New York's Fashion Week

Kanye, Kim He Chills in L.A. She Slays at Fashion Week

Kanye West shunned high fashion Friday by chillin' with some friends at a movie theatre.

Kanye and crew were in Agoura, just outside L.A., and he seemed more than happy he was MIA at NYC's Fashion Week.

His wife, on the other hand, sported the highest of fashion. Kim Kardashian hit the town Friday night wearing sheer black pantyhose with a bandeau top ... and she looks amazing.

There were reports Kanye cancelled his fashion show at the last minute, but we know he never even committed to a show.

Tale of 2 cities.