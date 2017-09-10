Tyron Woodley Let's Get it On, Andre Ward ... Money > Friendship!!!

Tyron Woodley: Forget Friendship, Andre Ward and I Should Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley﻿ is friends with Andre Ward ... but the UFC champ says he's down to put that aside to scrap with the boxing superstar -- if the price is right.

"I'd honestly rather train with Andre Ward ... "BUT if it's an opportunity to make money, I can't see Andre or myself turning it down," Woodley told TMZ Sports.

Tyron doesn't seem to be hurtin' in the wallet these days -- he flashed us a sample out on Rodeo Drive -- but the goal is clearly that Conor McGregor money.

FYI, neither of them have a fight booked right now ... so maybe Dana White and Jay-Z (Andre's repped by Roc Nation) can make it happen.