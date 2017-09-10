TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tyron Woodley Let's Get it On, Andre Ward ... Money > Friendship!!!

9/10/2017 12:15 AM PDT

Tyron Woodley: Forget Friendship, Andre Ward and I Should Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley﻿ is friends with Andre Ward ... but the UFC champ says he's down to put that aside to scrap with the boxing superstar -- if the price is right. 

"I'd honestly rather train with Andre Ward ... "BUT if it's an opportunity to make money, I can't see Andre or myself turning it down," Woodley told TMZ Sports.

Tyron doesn't seem to be hurtin' in the wallet these days -- he flashed us a sample out on Rodeo Drive -- but the goal is clearly that Conor McGregor money.

FYI, neither of them have a fight booked right now ... so maybe Dana White and Jay-Z (Andre's repped by Roc Nation) can make it happen.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web