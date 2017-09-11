September 11 Hollywood Remembers

9/11/2017 11:40 AM PDT

Stars Remember September 11 with Tributes on 16th Anniversary

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks ... and several Hollywood heavyweights are doing their part to remember.

Tons of actors, singers, musicians and athletes posted photos and videos to honor the men and women who died, as well as the first responders who risked their lives to save others.

Some of the notable celebs who posted tributes include Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Josh Duhamel, The Chainsmokers, Cindy Crawford, Rosario Dawson and many, many others.

One thing is certain ... we'll always remember 9/11.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on

A post shared by Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) on

A post shared by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on