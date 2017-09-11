Stars Remember September 11 with Tributes on 16th Anniversary

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks ... and several Hollywood heavyweights are doing their part to remember.
Tons of actors, singers, musicians and athletes posted photos and videos to honor the men and women who died, as well as the first responders who risked their lives to save others.
Some of the notable celebs who posted tributes include Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Josh Duhamel, The Chainsmokers, Cindy Crawford, Rosario Dawson and many, many others.
One thing is certain ... we'll always remember 9/11.