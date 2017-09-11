September 11 Hollywood Remembers

Stars Remember September 11 with Tributes on 16th Anniversary

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks ... and several Hollywood heavyweights are doing their part to remember.

Tons of actors, singers, musicians and athletes posted photos and videos to honor the men and women who died, as well as the first responders who risked their lives to save others.

Some of the notable celebs who posted tributes include Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Josh Duhamel, The Chainsmokers, Cindy Crawford, Rosario Dawson and many, many others.

One thing is certain ... we'll always remember 9/11.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

A post shared by Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:32am PDT