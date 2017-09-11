Mike Ditka to NFL Players Don't You Dare Take a Knee on 9/11!!!

Mike Ditka Warns NFL Players, They Better Not Take a Knee on 9/11

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Ditka's not lightening up on NFL players who don't stand for the national anthem ... unless calling them disrespectful troublemakers nobody will remember is considered lightening up.

We asked Da Coach how he feels about anthem protests on the 16th anniversary of 9/11.

Iron Mike concedes players have the right to do what they want to do ... but thinks 9/11 is different and believes most will stand for Old Glory.

As for the "malcontents" ... Ditka says just let them be and move on -- they'll be forgotten.

He's come a long way since wanting to kick them out of the country.