Darryl Strawberry Says Nick Kyrgios Needs Support, Not Punishment After Coke Suspension

Play video content Video: Darryl Strawberry Says Nick Kyrgios Should Get Help Instead of Punishment After Suspension TMZSports.com

Darryl Strawberry has a message for anyone writing Nick Kyrgios off after the tennis star’s positive cocaine test ... ease up!

The former MLB slugger -- who famously battled drug abuse during his own playing days -- is now a pastor helping others through recovery ... and he recently spent a few minutes with TMZ Sports, making it crystal clear where he stands following Nick's positive test.

“I think it’s truly unfair when people punish people, especially athletes, that have substance abuse problems,” Strawberry told us. “I had it for a very long time and I received the same kind of treatment from the public. A lot of times we don’t understand what a person is going through emotionally, mentally, inside."

"Substance abuse is just something to escape from. You can be great as an athlete and have all the talent you want, but at the same time, when you’re broken on the inside, you need to be healed on the inside. And that’s all it is really for him.”

Straw knows the territory. Despite having a fantastic career (DS had all the talent in the world), baseball fans have long wondered what would've been if he hadn't struggled with drugs.

All these years later, Darryl -- who was suspended by MLB on three occasions -- hasn't only cleaned himself up, but has also helped countless other people get on the right track.

“I’ve been in recovery a long time. I’m a minister of the gospel now. You know, people have written me off. We’re not God and we shouldn’t play that."

Straw added ... "Recovery is possible and it's good. People have to give people a chance. We don't know what's hurting them."

As for what Nick needs, Darryl's focus is simple, and it has nothing to do with tennis.

“He just needs time. He just needs people to love him through the process. And that’s what it was for me, having people love me through the process and help me through the process. We all need help. You know, we all fall short."

With the positive drug test, Kyrgios is facing a suspension that could last 4 years. Strawberry hopes that's not the direction that the powers that be go down.