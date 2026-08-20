Drew Brees Says He Never Dreamed He'd Be Hall Of Famer, Whirlwind Experience

Play video content Video: Drew Brees Says He Never Dreamed He'd Become a Hall of Famer TMZSports.com

Drew Brees is fresh off receiving the ultimate honor, and with just about every football accolade under his belt, the former Saints superstar still can't process what happened in Canton!

The legendary quarterback chopped it up with Babcock just days after his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ... and admitted the whole thing felt completely out of this world -- literally.

“I don’t think Hall of Fame is anywhere on your radar,” Brees told us.

“When you’re a kid or even when I was playing in the NFL, it wasn’t like I was, ‘Oh, I hope to be a Hall of Famer one day.’ It’s almost like that feels like it’s in a whole other stratosphere. It’d be like somebody telling you we’re going to Saturn, right? Or Mars. Like you can’t even fathom that.”

And that's coming from a guy who was a 13x Pro Bowler, 2x Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl champion.

Even after he hung up his pads, Drew says the Hall felt light years away ... until that famous “knock” from fellow Hall of Famer Dan Fouts in January.

Then everything moved at warp speed.

“It’s like a race to August,” Brees explained. “You know, you're going to get enshrined and it's basically like planning a wedding.”

Thankfully for Drew, his wife went into super planner mode, handling every detail so everyone in his inner circle could celebrate together, and he says it was "quite the whirlwind."

The best part? Bonding with the rest of the Class of 2026 -- Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, and Adam Vinatieri.

“We’ve all become super tight here over the last eight months,” he said. “You become brothers with your class.”

Now, Drew's part of an ultra-exclusive group of less than 400 people who are members of the HOF.

Play video content Video: Drew Brees Talks DirecTV Partnership and Growing Walk-On’s Sports Bistro TMZSports.com

Turns out, even when you're football royalty, you work ... 'cause Brees also told us about his new partnership with DirecTV For Business.