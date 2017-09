Pope Francis The Shining

Pope Francis' Black Eye After Banging into Popemobile

Pope Francis needs prayer, and a bag of ice.

The Pontiff could have used a little divine intervention before banging his head on his Popemobile.

One minute he was Popin' it up with the masses, and the next he took one to the eye.

The good news ... he got up and kept doing his Pope thing.

You can't keep a good Pope down.