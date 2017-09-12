Hurricane Relief Telethon Celebs Ready to Work the Phones

Hurricane Relief Telethon Set to Begin with Huge Celebs (LIVE STREAM)

The telethon to benefit victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey will be starting soon on just about every major TV network, and also right here ... 'cause TMZ will stream it live at 5 PM PT.

As we reported ... celebs like Al Pacino, Justin Timberlake, Jon Stewart, Chris Paul, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Leo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Drake and many more are pitching in for the one-hour long show.

Several of them will answer phones to take donations, and others will perform as the telethon -- the brain child of Scooter Braun and Bun B -- goes live from L.A., NYC, Nashville and San Antonio. And with Michael Dell and Verizon footing the bill for production ... 100% of proceeds will benefit hurricane victims.

Obviously, a great cause ... and should be a great event too.