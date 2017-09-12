Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Issues Opinion ... on Bill Murray!

Supreme Court Justice Breyer Here's My Opinion On a Bill Murray Classic

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tackled a critical topic head on, and with very little hesitation revealed the ruling on ... his favorite movie of all time!

We got Justice Breyer at Reagan National Airport in DC, and with SCOTUS just a few weeks from starting a new session -- we had to know what he's been doing in his off-time. Turns out Breyer's a bit of a movie buff.

We got his recommendation for a current flick (it's a good one too), but also asked for his top 3 movie picks ever. Breyer only gave up one, and we gotta say, it's a little surprising ... from a 79-year-old, anyway.

Here ya go ... the first argument before the bench when Breyer and co. return. Bill Murray's oral argument would be awesome!