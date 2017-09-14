Andrea Bocelli Falls Off Horse, Airlifted to Hospital (UPDATE)

Andrea Bocelli Falls Off Horse ... Airlifted to Hospital

10:26 AM PT -- A rep for Andrea says the singer hit his head during the fall but is back home and doing very well.

Andrea Bocelli had a scary fall off a horse in Italy ... and had to be rushed to a hospital by helicopter.

Bocelli was riding the horse Thursday near Pisa when he fell. It's still unclear how the accident happened, but he was airlifted to a hospital. One positive sign ... he tweeted to fans, saying, "I feel great. It was just a trivial fall from a horse."

The helicopter ride makes us think he's downplaying this somewhat.

Despite being blind, the Italian tenor famously leads a very active life -- we've seen him windsurfing, skiing and bike riding over the years.

Story developing ...