Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Car Crash

Heather Locklear was hospitalized Thursday after she drove her Porsche into a ditch.

Law enforcement sources tell us Locklear was involved in a single car wreck just before 6 PM in Thousand Oaks. We're told Heather crashed into a ditch but was alert after the accident.

The 55-year-old was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Cops say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be involved in the wreck and Heather was not cited.

We've reached out to Heather's rep ... so far, no word back.

Story developing ...