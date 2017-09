Cardi B All Hands on Dress!!!

Cardi B's Dress Too Much To Handle at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Cardi B's dress was all over the place ... and to say things got out of hand is an understatement.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper hit up Rihanna's Diamond Ball in NYC Thursday night, and it was pretty obvious she needed a hand ... or 8, to be exact.

That dress -- undeniably stunning -- clearly had a mind of its own. But hey, anything for a great cause. RiRi's shindig raised a bunch of dough benefiting her foundation that helps impoverished communities around the globe.

Give her a hand ...