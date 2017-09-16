Martin Shkreli's Tummy and Heart Will Be Happy with Prison Menu

Martin Shkreli Prison Menu Covers My Heart & Tummy!!!

Martin Shkreli has one thing going for him in prison ... a tasty menu!!!

The Pharma Bro -- who got his ass thrown back in jail after a judge revoked his $5 million bail for threatening Hillary Clinton -- is getting the goods at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Or as good as it can probably get for his taste buds.

Martin -- who's been convicted in a securities fraud case -- will have healthy options to choose from come chow down time. Among the tasty and hearty choices:

-- Soy hot dogs

-- Soy burgers

-- Turkey burgers

-- Vegetable soup

-- Chicken wrap or hummus wrap

-- Chicken fajitas

-- Cream of broccoli soup

-- Peanut butter & jelly sandwiches

-- Roast beef

-- Beef tacos

-- Sloppy Joes

-- Swedish meatballs

-- Baked ziti

Almost makes ya wanna take a trip to Brooklyn ... almost.