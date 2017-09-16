Martin Shkreli's Tummy and Heart Will Be Happy with Prison Menu

Martin Shkreli has one thing going for him in prison ... a tasty menu!!!
The Pharma Bro -- who got his ass thrown back in jail after a judge revoked his $5 million bail for threatening Hillary Clinton -- is getting the goods at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Or as good as it can probably get for his taste buds.
Martin -- who's been convicted in a securities fraud case -- will have healthy options to choose from come chow down time. Among the tasty and hearty choices:
-- Soy hot dogs
-- Soy burgers
-- Turkey burgers
-- Vegetable soup
-- Chicken wrap or hummus wrap
-- Chicken fajitas
-- Cream of broccoli soup
-- Peanut butter & jelly sandwiches
-- Roast beef
-- Beef tacos
-- Sloppy Joes
-- Swedish meatballs
-- Baked ziti
Almost makes ya wanna take a trip to Brooklyn ... almost.