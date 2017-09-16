ESPN's Michelle Beadle Says Trump Deserves No Apology from Jemele Hill

ESPN's Michelle Beadle Trump Deserves No Apology from Jemele!!!

ESPN host Michelle Beadle scoffed at the idea anyone owes Donald Trump an apology ... especially Jemele Hill.

Michelle was on her way to work in L.A., where she co-hosts SportsNation on ESPN2, and she sure seems squarely on the side of Jemele, who called Trump a white supremacist on her twitter account.

Trump is demanding an apology for "untruth" but Michelle is clearly unmoved.