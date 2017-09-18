Kevin Hart's Wife I Plead the 5th

Eniko Parrish Tight-Lipped About Kevin Hart, Extortion and Cheating

Eniko Parrish isn't shying away from cameras in the wake of Kevin Hart apologizing to her for getting into a bad "situation" -- but she's also not throwing him under the bus.

Eniko, who's in her third trimester, was out running errands Monday in Beverly Hills ... just as we imagine she would on any other day. Photogs fired off a series of questions about Kevin getting extorted -- as TMZ first reported someone demanded 8 figures to keep a sexually explicit video under wraps.

Eniko was also asked if she's even spoken to Kevin yet.

No reply from Mrs. Hart, but for what it's worth ... she was still wearing her ring.