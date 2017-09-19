Drake's OVO Crew Member's Murder Captured on Video

The murder of one of Drake's longtime friends was caught on video, and cops just released it.
Anthony Soares was gunned down last week in Toronto by 2 men.
The video shows Soares standing in his apartment lobby when the 2 hooded men run up from a car in a nearby parking lot and begin shooting through the lobby glass. It appears they fired off at least 10 shots.
A few days ago Drake posted, "RIP to one of our family members ... our brother ... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive. Forever Fif" [Fif was his nickname].
Police have no suspects.