'DWTS' Barbara Corcoran, Crotch Grab Seen 'Round the World!!!

Barbara Corcoran was hangin' onto Keo Motsepe for dear life ... hangin' onto his junk.

The "Shark Tank" star and her pro dancer scored a 14 on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday ... but the bigger story was Barbara grabbing onto Keo's crotch as the judges were dishing scores.

What's unclear is if Babs was oblivious or conscious that she was in the region.

We reached out to Barbara and she tells TMZ ... "No, I have better aim than that! I was reaching for his hand and landed on his thigh and hung on for dear life."