'The Mad Pooper' On the Run in Colorado ... Leaves Gross Trail

'Mad Pooper' Terrorizes Neighborhood, Repeatedly Craps in Public During Jogs

Holy crap this is disgusting -- a jogger is defecating all over a Colorado neighborhood, and yeah ... residents have had it up to here with her s**t.

The prime suspect, we'll call her suspect #2, has allegedly been pooping all over Colorado Springs, but has taken a liking to one Cathy Budde's yard in particular. She says her kids caught the runner mid-squat and yelled ... "There's a lady taking a poop!"

Cathy says she confronted the woman, who said sorry before running away. But she tells KKTV, the runner with the runs came back several more times.

Cathy spotted her each time, and thinks she's doing it on purpose -- she comes equipped with napkins. She snapped a shot of suspect #2 ... and now police are on the lookout.

Watch your step, Colorado Springs!