'Ink Master' Star My Daughter Framed Me for Child Abuse!!!

'Ink Master' Chris Blinston Thinks Daughter Framed Him for Strangulation, Child Abuse

EXCLUSIVE

"Ink Master" star Chris Blinston believes his daughter researched online how to make it look like she was strangled, right before accusing him of strangling her ... TMZ has learned.

Blinston's attorney tells us ... Chris obtained info that his 13-year-old daughter used her school computer to look up how to make bruises on one's neck prior to telling police he choked her twice so hard he squeezed off her airway.

A judge has now granted Blinston's motion to obtain school records of his daughter's computer activity from before his arrest to see if it's true.

We broke the story ... the "Ink Master" star was arrested on September 1 on charges of child abuse and felony domestic violence. He wholly denies the allegations and hopes this helps resolve the case quickly.