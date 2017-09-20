Kevin Hart, Woman from Video to Speak with at News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

Kevin Hart Woman from Video Tells Her Story With Attorney Lisa Bloom

The woman at the center of Kevin Hart's sex video and extortion case is set to talk about the controversy ... and TMZ will live stream her news conference.

Montia Sabbag, a traveling stripper, actress and model will be flanked by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom at her San Fernando Valley office. We're expecting Montia to tell her version of events. As we've reported, Montia's claiming she had no idea there was a camera when she partied with Kevin in Vegas last month.

She also offered to take a lie detector test ... IF Kevin paid her $420k. Authorities are on the hunt for the extortionists. Montia denies being part of the plot.

Stay tuned ... we're expecting her to start talking at 9 AM PT.