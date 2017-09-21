Audrina Patridge Divorcing Husband of Files for Divorce, Restraining Order Against Husband

Audrina Patridge Divorcing Husband ... Files for Restraining Order

Audrina Patridge is divorcing her husband of less than a year, on the heels of an alleged domestic violence incident ... TMZ has learned.

The former 'Hills' star filed to divorce Corey Bohan on Wednesday. The split appears to be triggered by alleged domestic violence because according to court records ... Audrina filed for a temporary restraining order against him on Monday, Sept. 18.

Corey -- an Australian BMX rider -- and Audrina just got married in Hawaii in November 2016. They've been together, on and off, since 2008.

They also have a 15-month-old baby, Kirra Max.

