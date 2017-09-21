Porsche's 1st Superyacht Slick and Sick!!! High Performance Hits the High Seas

First $16 Million Porsche Superyacht Drops in Mediterranean

Ever wonder what would happen if a Porsche 911 Turbo banged a yacht and made a baby? Well, here ya go ... the first Porsche superyacht!!!

It's called the Dynamiq GTT 115 and it's incredible inside and out. It's fast too ... sailing at over 21 knots. We got pics of the first one being dropped into the water in Viareggio, Italy, not too far from where it's making its international debut next week at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Wondering the price? Then you probably can't afford it ... but anyway it's $16 million. Not cheap, but a lot less than Steve Jobs' dingy.

Only 7 of the 114-foot vessels have been made so we imagine the race is already on to get one.

Any takers ... Jay-Z & Beyonce? Neymar? Oprah?