Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hosting $118k Baby Shower with Sex, Extortion Scandal Looming

Kevin & Eniko Hart Hakuna Matata to Extortion Scandal $118k Baby Shower Still On

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, are putting his sex tape/extortion case on a side burner, for at least one day, because they're still putting on a super expensive baby shower amid the scandal.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin and Eniko are dropping serious cash for a 'Lion King' themed shower on Oct. 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. The venue will be decked out in leopard print and safari animals pics -- and a Hart family photo "with a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way."

They're also having an "Experience Bar" where guests can sample exotic foods and dress up like tribal warriors -- and a game show similar to "The Price Is Right" where guests can win prizes. All set to 'Lion King' music, of course.

It don't come cheap -- according to the docs, the whole shebang is costing them $117,855. But that includes $1,500 for a chimp in a diaper ... so it's a steal.

We're thinking Kevin's gift budget might go up slightly though.