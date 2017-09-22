Allen Iverson Hits Another Casino? Bet Your Ass.

Allen Iverson Hits Another Casino? Bet Your Ass.

EXCLUSIVE

Allen Iverson's nationwide casino gambling tour continues ... this time, hitting up a high stakes roulette table in Pennsylvania and TMZ Sports has the footage.

The Answer has been spotted at several casinos across the country this year ... from Chicago to Vegas ... and most recently, testing his luck at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Resort Wednesday night.

Witnesses say A.I. had a private table with his friends and was placing BIG bets.

There were reports Iverson's dealt with gambling troubles in the past ... but he's adamantly denied having a problem.