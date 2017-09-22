UFC Fighter Caught In Hurricane Maria 'We Might Have to Steal Water'

Exclusive Details

UFC fighter Angela Magana says her neighborhood in Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria -- and things are so bad, she's seriously considering stealing water from hotels.

The "TUF Season 20" competitor had been living and training in San Juan's La Perla neighborhood which was hit HARD by the hurricane. In fact, Angela says she and her family were forced to live in a shelter in the immediate aftermath.

But Magana has now gone back to her house -- which miraculously still has a roof -- and has been taking in victims who need a place to ride out the storm.

The problem ... Angela says food, water and supplies are scarce -- and she's trying like hell to provide for her family and others.

"I think might have to go into some hotels to steal water out of their bathrooms or something," Magana told us over the phone ... "right now I'm looking for water and bread."

Magana wants to spread the word that the best way to send supplies is through FedEx ... and she has more details on her Facebook page.