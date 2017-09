Quentin Tarantino I'm So Down to Direct 'Star Trek' ... But Ya Better Hurry!!!

Quentin Tarantino's Down to Direct 'Star Trek' But Better Hurry!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Quentin Tarantino's officially putting it out there -- if a studio wants him to direct a 'Star Trek' flick, then set the meeting ... STAT!

We got the director extraordinaire Thursday at LAX and asked him 'Star Trek' stuff ...namely, would he be down if they wanted him to direct. It's an interesting clip, because most directors who haven't sealed the deal are mum until the ink is dry.

Quentin seems game, but, with a big *. You see, Quentin's on a deadline.