Fox Sued for $3 Million Over 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Mobile Video Game

FOX royally screwed a gaming company out of millions by sabotaging their video game for "War for the Planet of the Apes," so now it wants a refund and then some ... according to a new suit.

Snail Games claims it entered into an agreement with FOX in late 2016 to produce a mobile game based on the movie, in which the game would be released before the movie came out ... and Snail paid FOX $2.5 mil to score the gig.

According to the docs ... FOX was uncooperative in providing Snail with specific info and source material needed to develop the game, and "unreasonably delayed" Snail's work so the game couldn't be ready for the film's theatrical release in July 2017.

To this date, according to the docs, Snail hasn't finished the game and says releasing it now would be a waste ... but claims FOX is unfairly keeping the $2.5 mil they paid to make the game.

Snail's fighting back, demanding at least $3 million from FOX ... their money back plus the profits they lost by not releasing the game BEFORE the movie came out.

