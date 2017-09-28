Cristiano Ronaldo Call Me Chiron-Aldo!! ... Buys $2.9 Mil. Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off New $2.9 Million Bugatti Chiron

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo's got a shiny, new $2.9 MILLION toy ... and he's already takin' it out for a victory lap.

The international soccer superstar posted a vid showing off the brand new 2017 Bugatti Chiron on Thursday ... with his ever-so-lucky son, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jr., ridin' shotgun.

CR7 pauses to say something to the camera -- we're not sure what -- but it's probably something like, "I'm rich, beeeyotch!!"

And, since we knew you were wondering ... the car goes from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds.

Your move, Floyd.