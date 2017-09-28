Kim Kardashian West Gets Apology Letter From Paris Robber

Kim Kardashian West Paris Robber Sends Apology Letter ... She Smells BS

EXCLUSIVE

The mastermind, according to cops, behind Kim Kardashian's ﻿Paris robbery is trying to extend an olive branch by writing her an apology letter ... but Kim ain't buying what he's selling.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Kim's legal team in France received a letter from Aomar Ait Khedache -- the alleged architect of the brazen October 2016 heist. We're told the letter was handwritten in French, and translated by Kim's attorneys. It reads, in part, "After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted ... I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence."

He continues, "I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears."

It's been nearly a year since Kim was held at gunpoint, and feared she'd be raped during the robbery of more than $10 million in jewelry. She's tearfully opened up about the ordeal since then, and Khedache says he's seen clips on French TV.

In the letter he says, "Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones."

Might seem heartfelt, but our sources tell us Kim found his words hollow, and thinks Khedache's only trying to appear remorseful before trial. Case in point, we're told the letter was first sent to the judge ... who forwarded it to Kim's lawyers.

Khedache also wrote, "I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault."

Don't count on it.