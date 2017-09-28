Scott Disick I Got This Daddy Thing Down ... While Kourtney Plays

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Flip the Parenting Script

The role of Scott Disick will now be played by Kourtney Kardashian ... who, for once, is the one jet-setting in Europe while Scott stays home with the kiddos.

Scott was on dad duty Wednesday in Calabasas, taking all 3 of his little ones out for seafood and froyo. Meanwhile, Kourtney was in Paris taking in a soccer game with BF Younes Bendjima -- right behind Robin Wright, btw.

The exes are co-parenting like a charm -- last weekend Scott was in Miami smooching his new GF, Sofia Richie, and Kourt had the kids.

As we previously reported, Kourt didn't want Scott near the kids till he cleaned up his act. Guess we can consider that act clean.